STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Friends' reunion special likely to film at end of summer

The one-off event for HBO Max was originally slated to be available on the WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service on its May 27 launch.

Published: 12th May 2020 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

The cast of FRIENDS. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The shooting of the much-anticipated "Friends" reunion special, which had been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus-led production shutdown, is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

The one-off event for HBO Max was originally slated to be available on the WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service on its May 27 launch.

WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt said they are hoping to get back to production soon.

"At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it's going to be far longer than that. We're holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production."

"We do think there's a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn't want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms," Greenblatt told Variety on Monday.

However, the senior executive added that should the lockdown continue indefinitely, the reunion "may go more to a virtual route, if it is delayed too long".

"But at the moment, we're trying to look to the future and get this thing done in a more conventional way, and I think it's worth waiting for.

"We would have loved to have had it on day one, but at the same time, if we can get it launched in the fall, I think it'll be something that we can have the audience really looking forward to as well," he added.

The six stars -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer -- were scheduled to reunite for the unscripted reunion.

To generate donations towards coronavirus relief efforts as part of 'All in Challenge', the cast last month announced to give out six tickets to the taping of the special.

The actors will also be promised to give away a cup of coffee at the sitcom's fictitious yet iconic 'Central Perk' as part of the Warner Bros Studio Tour in Burbank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Friends reunion FRIENDS
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp