STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Grim Reaper officially jealous of Donald Trump over COVID-19 deaths: Jim Carrey

Grim Reaper is a fictional character that symbolises death. The figure is represented by a skeleton in a long hooded cloak, with a huge scythe in his hand.

Published: 12th May 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

A man dressed as Grim Reaper. (Photo| AFP)

A man dressed as Grim Reaper. (Photo| AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jim Carrey took a dig at US President Donald Trump and his response to the coronavirus outbreak through a painting of Grim Reaper.

Grim Reaper is a fictional character that symbolises death. The figure is represented by a skeleton in a long hooded cloak, with a huge scythe in his hand.

Carrey took a jibe saying the Reaper would be "officially jealous" of Trump. The actor took to Twitter to share an image that depicts Grim Reaper over Trump's face, reports people.com.

"Grim Reaper officially jealous Of Trump And Gop's Ability To Double The Death Toll," Carrey wrote on the bottom of the painting.

According to The New York Times' database on Monday, there have been at least 1,352,662 cases of coronavirus and 80,478 COVID-related deaths across the US.

In recent times, Carrey has become known for his political paintings, many of which have Trump as the subject.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen as an evil genius in the film "Sonic The Hedgehog". Based on the global blockbuster video game franchise from Sega, "Sonic The Hedgehog" tells the story of the world's speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In the live-action adventure comedy, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) and his plans for world domination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jim Carrey Donald Trump Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp