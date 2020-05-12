STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' will be darker than others: Andy Serkis

In Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy, Michael Caine played the role of the iconic butler to Bruce Wayne.

Published: 12th May 2020 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Pattinson

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Andy Serkis says the upcoming version of "The Batman", starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, will be "darker" than other adaptations.

In an interview with LAD Bible, Serkis opened up about his upcoming film, production of which got suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, reports people.com.

Asked if the film was "darker, broodier" than other adaptations, Serkis said: "I would say that's not far from the truth."

"('The Batman') is very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. That's really at the center of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt (Reeves) has written," added Serkis, who plays Alfred in the film.

In Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy, Michael Caine played the role of the iconic butler to Bruce Wayne.

"He was fantastic," Serkis said of Caine, adding: "His Alfred was legendary, I couldn't even begin to go there, really. You find it for yourself. It's like playing these iconic roles in Shakespeare, you go back, you revisit them and you have to make it your own and see what it is about the character that connects with you and your personal Venn diagram."

Serkis said he was "literally halfway through shooting my part in when we got shut down".

"So, it will be interesting to see when that resurfaces how it has been affected by (the lockdown). But it's going to be a beautiful film," he added.

The film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard and John Turturro.

Last month, filmmaker Matt Reeves said, amid the lockdown, he is spending his time looking for ways to move forward with "The Batman".

"The Batman", which was set to hit the screens on June 25, 2021, will now release on October 1 next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Batman Robert Pattinson
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp