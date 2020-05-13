STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Bill Skarsgard to play Swedish gangster Clark Olofsson in Netflix series

The Swedish-language series is being directed by Jonas Akerlund and Scandinavian Content Group is attached to produce the project.

Published: 13th May 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Bill Skarsgard

Hollywood actor Bill Skarsgard (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Bill Skarsgard is set to essay the role of Swedish gangster Clark Olofsson in Netflix drama series Clark.
According to Variety, the series is based on Olofsson’s autobiography Vafan var Det Som Hande and will focus on Clark’s early years until the present day.

One of the most controversial personalities in Swedish history, Olofsson, joined the world of crime in the 1960s’ and was the brain behind the concept of Stockholm Syndrome. 

He managed to escape prisons and committed robberies all over Europe. The Swedish-language series is being directed by Jonas Akerlund and Scandinavian Content Group is attached to produce the project.

“Clark is the story about the most politically incorrect man, who lived the most politically incorrect life It’s an ultra-violent, witty, emotional, real and surreal biography to put a face to the name Stockholm Syndrome, but it isn’t just about the Norrmalmstorg Robbery,” said Akerlund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bill Skarsgard Clark Olofsson Netflix
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp