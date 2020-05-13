Bill Skarsgard to play Swedish gangster Clark Olofsson in Netflix series

By Express News Service

Bill Skarsgard is set to essay the role of Swedish gangster Clark Olofsson in Netflix drama series Clark.

According to Variety, the series is based on Olofsson’s autobiography Vafan var Det Som Hande and will focus on Clark’s early years until the present day.

One of the most controversial personalities in Swedish history, Olofsson, joined the world of crime in the 1960s’ and was the brain behind the concept of Stockholm Syndrome.

He managed to escape prisons and committed robberies all over Europe. The Swedish-language series is being directed by Jonas Akerlund and Scandinavian Content Group is attached to produce the project.

“Clark is the story about the most politically incorrect man, who lived the most politically incorrect life It’s an ultra-violent, witty, emotional, real and surreal biography to put a face to the name Stockholm Syndrome, but it isn’t just about the Norrmalmstorg Robbery,” said Akerlund.