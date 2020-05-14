STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Release of Avatar 2 to be unaffected by COVID-19 crisis

Director James Cameron shared that he was scheduled to take the filming to New Zealand before the lockdown.

Published: 14th May 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Avatar

A still from Avatar. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a massive reshuffle in Hollywood release dates, but filmmaker James Cameron is still confident that his much-awaited Avatar 2 will release as planned. Avatar 2 is currently slated for a release on December 17, 2021.

"I want to get back to work on Avatar, which right now we’re not allowed to do under state emergency laws or rules. So it’s all on hold right now," Cameron said, speaking to a popular magazine.

The filmmaker shared that he was scheduled to take the filming to New Zealand before the lockdown. "We were about to shoot down in New Zealand, so that got pushed. We’re trying to get back to it as quick as we can," he said.

However, Cameron hopes to keep up with the pace of shooting and finish the movie as planned. "On the bright side, New Zealand seems to have been very effective in controlling the virus and their goal is not mitigation, but eradication, which they believe that they can do with aggressive contact tracing and testing," he said, adding, "So there’s a very good chance that our shoot might be delayed a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that’s good news.'

During the lockdown as well, the work on the film is on—thanks to advanced technology. “We’ve got everybody—everybody at Weta Digital and Lightstorm—working from home to the extent that is possible. But my work is on the stage doing the virtual cameras and so on, so I can do a bit of editing, but it’s not great for me,” he said.

It is believed that Avatar 2 takes place 12 years after the events of the first movie. It follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) as he roams the planet of Pandora with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).The first part became the highest-grossing movie of all time when it released in 2009. Its worldwide record was broken last year by Avengers: Endgame.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 Avatar 2 Avatar sequel Avatar 2 release
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp