Chernobyl director Johan Renck boards limited series 'Girl A'

By Express News Service

Johan Renck, popular for his work in Chernobyl, is planning to direct a limited series Girl A. Renck will also executive produce the series for 3000 Pictures at Sony Pictures Entertainment. Chernobyl won an Emmy for outstanding limited series and outstanding directing for a limited series. His other popular credits include Bloodline, Breaking Bad and Vikings.

The show will be adapted from an upcoming novel by Abigail Dean which follows the story of a New York lawyer, reports Variety. The book is set to be published next year.3000 Pictures recently acquired popular titles such as Where the Crawdads Sing and Nothing to See Here.