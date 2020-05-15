STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Russell Crowe joins thriller American Son

Russell Crowe is set to star as a mobster in Paramount Pictures’ thriller American Son.

Published: 15th May 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Russell Crowe

Actor Russell Crowe

By Express News Service

Russell Crowe is set to star as a mobster in Paramount Pictures’ thriller American Son. The film will be directed by Andrew ‘Rapman’ Onwubolu, known for his work in crime drama Blue Story.With screenplay by Dennis Lehane, the film will be based on French movie A Prophet (2009), reported Variety. A Prophet won the grand prix at the Cannes Film Festival (2009) and was also nominated for best foreign-language film at the Oscars (2010).

American Son revolves around a man (yet to be cast), who falls under the control of a ruthless mobster (Crowe) while in prison. He builds a multiracial crime syndicate, takes down his mentor, and earns a place for his crew alongside the Italian and Russian mafias. H Moritz and Toby Jaffe will serve as producers via Original Film.Crowe will next be seen in Unhinged, which is set to release in theatres on July 1. It will mark the first movie to return to theatres since the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
​Russell Crowe American Son
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp