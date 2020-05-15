Russell Crowe joins thriller American Son

By Express News Service

Russell Crowe is set to star as a mobster in Paramount Pictures’ thriller American Son. The film will be directed by Andrew ‘Rapman’ Onwubolu, known for his work in crime drama Blue Story.With screenplay by Dennis Lehane, the film will be based on French movie A Prophet (2009), reported Variety. A Prophet won the grand prix at the Cannes Film Festival (2009) and was also nominated for best foreign-language film at the Oscars (2010).

American Son revolves around a man (yet to be cast), who falls under the control of a ruthless mobster (Crowe) while in prison. He builds a multiracial crime syndicate, takes down his mentor, and earns a place for his crew alongside the Italian and Russian mafias. H Moritz and Toby Jaffe will serve as producers via Original Film.Crowe will next be seen in Unhinged, which is set to release in theatres on July 1. It will mark the first movie to return to theatres since the coronavirus pandemic.