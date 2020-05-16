STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Furiosa' to be prequel to 'Mad Max: Fury Road', says director George Miller

Director George Miller has confirmed in an interview that his standalone Furiosa film will be a prequel to the 2015 hit, Mad Max: Fury Road.

Published: 16th May 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Furiosa which was played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film

By Express News Service

Miller told The New York Times that he considered de-aging Theron for a while but abandoned the idea later.

“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet. Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe,” the Australian director said.

Miller is planning to film the Furiosa movie after he finishes production on his next film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.The director developed the script for Furiosa while making the Fury Road to help Theron get into character.

