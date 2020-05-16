Mark Wahlberg in talks to star in Netflix spy film  

By Express News Service

Mark Wahlberg is in talks with Netflix to star in their upcoming spy movie, Our Man in New Jersey.According to Variety, writer David Guggenheim is in talks to develop Stephen Levinson’s story, which is about a “blue-collar 007 James Bond-type” character. Levinson might co-produce the film with Wahlberg.

If everything goes according to the plan, Levinson will co-produce the film with Wahlberg, and it will mark their second collaboration with the streaming giant after Spenser Confidential. Meanwhile, Wahlberg, who was recently seen in Instant Family, is also part of films like Good Joe Bell, Infinite and Uncharted, which are under various stages of production.