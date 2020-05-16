STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Percy Jackson live-action series in works

Rick Riordan, the author of Percy Jackson novels, is developing a live-action series based on his books for Disney Plus.

Published: 16th May 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Percy Jackson and The Lightning Theif'

Still from 'Percy Jackson and The Lightning Theif'

By Express News Service

Rick Riordan, the author of Percy Jackson novels, is developing a live-action series based on his books for Disney Plus. The project is in the early stages of development. Riordan revealed the news on Twitter.

“We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with ‘The Lightning Thief’ in season one. Rest assured that Becky & I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show. There will be much more news in the future,” Riordan said in a Twitter post.

The story revolves around Percy Jackson, who discovers that he is a demigod. The first two books of the series, The Lightning Thief and The Sea of Monsters have already been adapted into feature films in 2010 and 2013 respectively.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Percy Jackson Percy Jackson series
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp