Percy Jackson live-action series in works

By Express News Service

Rick Riordan, the author of Percy Jackson novels, is developing a live-action series based on his books for Disney Plus. The project is in the early stages of development. Riordan revealed the news on Twitter.

“We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with ‘The Lightning Thief’ in season one. Rest assured that Becky & I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show. There will be much more news in the future,” Riordan said in a Twitter post.

The story revolves around Percy Jackson, who discovers that he is a demigod. The first two books of the series, The Lightning Thief and The Sea of Monsters have already been adapted into feature films in 2010 and 2013 respectively.

