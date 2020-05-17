STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kevin Hart ropes in front-line doctor to feature in his next movie

Hart had auctioned off the role as part of the "All-in Challenge," which raises money to feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic and Law emerged as the winner.

Published: 17th May 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Front-line doctor Henry Law, an anesthesiologist from New Jersey, is set to feature in actor-comedian Kevin Hart's next film.

Hart had auctioned off the role as part of the "All-in Challenge," which raises money to feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic and Law emerged as the winner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the minimum bid to compete for the prize was USD 10 and there were more than 10 million entries.

Law said he donated "a few hundred dollars" to win a speaking part, a trailer, assistant, car service, wardrobe and a stay in a five-star hotel for a future film with the 'Jumanji' star.

'This is big, man. This is bigger than big. This is huge. You will be in my next movie. I repeat, you, Henry, you, Henry, will be in my next movie," Hart told Law in a FaceTime call.

When Hart asked Law how he feels, the front-line worker said he was excited about the opportunity.

"So excited to meet you. I don't know if you heard I live in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. My home city is Philadelphia and I go to Philadelphia 76ers games and I see you on the courtside seats. I trust the process."

Law was also surprised with a video call from Michael Rubin, co-owner of the basketball club Philadelphia 76ers and founder of Fanatics, which runs the All-In Challenge.

The All-In Challenge has offered more than 400 prizes and raised nearly USD 43 million over the last four weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kevin Hart front line doctor coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp