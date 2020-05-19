STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adam Sandler to star in and produce Netflix film 'Hustle'

Adam Sandler with Jennifer Aniston in 'Murder Mystery'

Adam Sandler with Jennifer Aniston in 'Murder Mystery' (Photo | Netflix)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Adam Sandler is set to play the lead in Netflix movie 'Hustle', to be produced by LeBron James.

According to Variety, 'We the Animals' helmer Jeremiah Zagar is attached to direct from a script penned by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters.

Sandler is also at producing the project via his Happy Madison banner along with, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films and LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Entertainment.

In the film, Sandler will play an American basketball scout who, after being fired, discovers a talented player abroad and decides to bring him to the US to prove that they both have the caliber to make it to the NBA.

Sandler's latest release was 2019 film 'Uncut Gems', which turned out to be one of his most critically-acclaimed performances till date and also earned him a Spirit Award.

His last project with Netflix was "Murder Mystery", co-starring Jennifer Aniston.

