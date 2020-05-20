STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Met Gala 2020 officially cancelled due to coronavirus

A spokeswoman for the Met told WWD (Women's Wear Daily) that the 2021 gala will be focused on next year's Costume Institute exhibition, which has not yet been announced.

Published: 20th May 2020 12:31 PM

Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Roll up the red carpet, because there will be no Met Gala in 2020.

According to Page Six, following the Metropolitan Museum of Art's mid-March decision to close its doors and postpone the glitzy ball "indefinitely" in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Met announced on Tuesday that this year's event has been called off entirely.

The Costume Institute's "About Time: Fashion and Duration" exhibit, which would have set the theme for the 2020 fete, is still set to open on October 29 and run through February 7, 2021. The Costume Institute Gala now plans to reopen around mid-August, although all talks, tours, concerts and events have been cancelled through the end of the year.

A spokeswoman for the Met told WWD (Women's Wear Daily) that the 2021 gala will be focused on next year's Costume Institute exhibition, which has not yet been announced.

When it was initially announced that the Met Ball wouldn't take place on the usual date, fashion-hungry fans sprang into action, recreating iconic looks from past Met Galas at home.

Celebrities including Mindy Kaling and Adam Rippon got in on the fun, too, and Katy Perry even shared a glimpse at the baby bump-accommodating look she'd planned to wear on the big night.

The fans now looking forward to the first Monday of next May.

