New trailer of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet out

By Express News Service

The new trailer of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was launched a while ago and it does reveal a little bit more of the time-bending storyline, than the first featurette. John David Washington is shown to be a new member of a secret organization that is trying to stop a huge global disaster using do-overs as a major weapon.

Another secret agent, played by Robert Pattinson, seemingly helps him recreate events, like making a jetliner crash, to accomplish their goals. Apart from that the story of the film still remains hazy.Tenet is considered to be Nolan’s biggest theatrical experience to date. Though the end of the trailer clearly says the film is coming to the theatres, ruling away the possibility of an online release, a clear release date hasn’t been attached to the trailer.