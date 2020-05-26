New Pixar short film 'Out' becomes first to feature gay protagonist

By Express News Service

'Out', a new short film from Pixar, becomes the studios’ first movie to feature a gay character. The film is about a man, Greg, who struggles to come out to his parents. As he decides to move to another city with his boyfriend, he finally decides to stop hiding about himself to his parents. Greg’s parents make a surprise visit to his house making him anxious. Even as he tries to hide all the evidence of his relationship, he realises it’s time he told them the truth.

Steven Clay Hunter of Finding Nemo and WALL-E fame has directed the film, which was released on Disney+ as part of SparkShorts series. The short film was welcomed by the LGBTQ community, who took to social media to praise Pixar for making this inclusive short film.

Meanwhile, Pixar’s next feature film will be the Pete Docter directorial Soul which will star the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, and Angela Bassett. The film is scheduled for release on November 20, 2020.