Adam Sandler dishes on near-death experience on set of 'Uncut Gems'

The crime thriller film 'Uncut Gems' was a deviation from the comedic flicks Sandler used to star in.

Published: 27th May 2020 02:01 PM

Adam Sandler in'Uncut Gems'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Adam Sandler was praised for his work in last year's 'Uncut Gems' but the actor and comedian nearly lost his life while filming it.

According to Fox News, in the crime drama, the 53-year-old star plays Howard Ratner, a New York City Diamond District jeweller who has an addiction to gambling. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sandler and the film's directors Josh and Benny Safdie revealed that two actors who played bodyguards and repeatedly beat up Sandler's character were once too rough when acting with the star as cameras were rolling.

Josh Safdie told the outlet, "Sandler's so in it, he's so into the character that it started to actually get a little scary one or two times because he's getting choked at one point in the scene and there were all these cues."

"There was one take when Sandler was getting choked and he was trying to tap out, but the actor thought he was just being Howard so he choked harder, and Adam couldn't breathe," continues the co-director.

The Safdies said it was Keith William Richards and Tommy Kominik who played the roles of character Arno's (Eric Bogosian) bodyguards. They explained the men had never filmed a movie before but were "very professional."

The 'Grown Ups' star confirmed he journeyed home from the set with several bruises considering his character was often roughhoused by Arno's crew in the film. Despite that, he had nothing but positive things to say about working with the 'Uncut Gems' directors.

Sandler said, "I love these guys, I love 'em. I mean, they're incredible filmmakers. I love having these new friends, we talk all the time, and I think they're just great, great people."

He also added that he would "die to work with them again."

The crime thriller film 'Uncut Gems' was a deviation from the comedic flicks Sandler used to star in. He received heaping praise for the role and critics argued he was snubbed when he did not receive an Oscars nod for his portrayal.

