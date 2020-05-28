STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Christopher Nolan used a real 747 to stage tenet set-piece

The aircraft was needed for a pivotal action sequence in the upcoming sci-fi thriller 

Published: 28th May 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Still from the film 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Still from the film 'The Dark Knight Rises'

By Express News Service

He used real planes in The Dark Knight Rises and real fighter jets and ships in Dunkirk. Christopher Nolan has apparently topped those feats by using a real 747 aircraft for an explosive action set-piece in his latest spy thriller-science fiction hybrid, Tenet, which many expect will be the first blockbuster to release once theatres reopen.In an interview with Total Film, Nolan revealed that he neither went for a fibreglass replica nor computer-generated imagery (CGI) to execute the sequence.

“I planned to do it using miniatures and set-piece builds and a combination of visual effects and all the rest,” Nolan told the magazine, adding that he changed his mind when his team stumbled upon the idea of using old planes while location-scouting in California.

“We started to run the numbers... It became apparent that it would actually be more efficient to buy a real plane of the real size, and perform this sequence for real in-camera, rather than build miniatures or go the CG route,” he said. “It’s a strange thing to talk about – a kind of impulse buying, I suppose. But we kind of did, and it worked very well, with Scott Fisher, our special-effects supervisor, and Nathan Crowley, the production designer, figuring out how to pull off this big sequence in camera. It was a very exciting thing to be a part of.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Dark Knight Rises Dunkirk
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp