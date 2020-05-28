STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Pretty Little Liars' star Sasha Pieterse pregnant with first child

Pieterse, best known for her role as Alison DiLaurentis in the Freeform series, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.

Published: 28th May 2020 01:46 PM

Sasha Pieterse with her husband

Sasha Pieterse with her husband. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Pretty Little Liars" star Sasha Pieterse is expecting her first child with actor Hudson Sheaffer.

Pieterse, best known for her role as Alison DiLaurentis in the Freeform series, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.

The actor is due to give birth in October, she revealed in the post.

We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you we will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time ) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever! @hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place. You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter Happy Anniversary baby!

A post shared by Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer (@sashapieterse) on

Pieterse, 24, uploaded a photo of Hudson kissing her baby bump and wrote: "We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you we will be welcoming a precious little human this October!" The couple made the announcement on their second wedding anniversary.

"Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time). Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!" she wrote.

The actor thanked Sheaffer, 30, for always being by her side.

"You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I'm with you, luckily that's all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter," she added.

Pieterse and Sheaffer tied the knot in a castle in Ireland two years ago.

