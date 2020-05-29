STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson to helm Labyrinth sequel

The original film, starring music icon David Bowie and actor Jennifer Connelly, is popular among audiences even three decades later.

The film is about the story of Connelly trying to reach the centre of an enormous maze to rescue her infant brother. Bowie played the role of villainous Jareth, the Goblin King.

By Express News Service

Scott Derrickson, known for his work in Doctor Strange, will direct the sequel of musical fantasy Labyrinth (1986).

Sony announced that Maggie Levin will pen the script for the sequel. Levin is popular for writing and directing Into The Dark: My Valentine. 

It was helmed by the late Jim Henson while Star Wars veteran George Lucas executive produced the 1986 film.

