STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein hit with four additional rape cases

The most recent of the four allegations is of an incident that took place in 2013 and according to the allegation, a Hungarian woman said that she met Weinstein during the Venice Film Festival.

Published: 29th May 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial.

Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year-long prison term on rape charges. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Hollywood's movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year-long prison term on rape charges, was on Thursday hit with four additional rape cases.

According to Variety, one of the four women who alleged rape on Weinstein was just 17 years old at the time of the crime.

The sexual assaults allegedly occurred between 1984 and 2013.

According to the lawsuit reported by Variety, the accuser who was "approximately seventeen years old" in 1994 alleges that Film Producer "falsely imprisoned, sexually assaulted, sexually battered and raped her."

The most recent of the four allegations is of an incident that took place in 2013. According to the allegation, a Hungarian woman said that she met Weinstein during the Venice Film Festival.

She accused that the film producer forced her to indulge in sexual acts when she visited him at his hotel room after meeting him at his office for an audition.

Over 100 women have accused Weinstein of rape and sexual assault.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp