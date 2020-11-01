STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dave Chapelle to host first 'SNL' episode post US presidential election

No musical guest for the episode has been announced as yet. It marks the 47-year-old comedian's second turn as the host on "SNL".

Published: 01st November 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Stand-up comedian Dave Chapelle

Stand-up comedian Dave Chapelle (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Celebrated stand-up comedian Dave Chapelle is set to host the first "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) episode after the US presidential election on November 3.

According to Variety, the comic will front the November 7 episode of the late-night sketch comedy series.

Chappelle also hosted the first installment of the NBC show after the 2016 election, which saw Donald Trump become the president of the US.

The comic also won an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his appearance.

"Saturday Night Live", created by Lorne Michaels, is produced in association with Broadway Video.

Michaels also serves as executive producer. Trump, a Republican, is being challenged by Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

