STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner to voice Princess Charlotte in 'The Prince'

The show revolves around seven-year-old Prince George, who is voiced by Janetti, and his antics as the first-born child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

Published: 01st November 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Sophie Turner

Hollywood actress Sophie Turner (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Sophie Turner is returning as a royal for Gary Janetti's new animated series "The Prince" for streaming platform HBO Max.

The show revolves around seven-year-old Prince George, who is voiced by Janetti, and his antics as the first-born child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

The 24-year-old British actor, best known for playing Queen Sansa Stark in the network's epic fantasy drama "Game of Thrones", will voice the character of Princess Charlotte in the satire created and executive produced by Janetti.

The creator announced Turner casting on Instagram on Saturday alongside a Halloween-themed sneak peek of the show.

"Meet Charlotte - Sophie Turner," Janetti wrote in the video's caption.

The series' voice cast also includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Alan Cumming as George's butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth II and another "Game of Thrones" alum Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

"The Prince" is produced by 20th Television and Bento Box Entertainment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sophie Turner Game Of Thrones The Prince HBO series
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp