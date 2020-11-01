STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Robert De Niro's 'The War with Grandpa' to hit theatres in India on Diwali 

The announcement was made by multiplex chain PVR Pictures in a statement, saying that it will release the movie in the theatres on November 13.

Published: 01st November 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood veteran actor Robert De Niro (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro's comedy "The War with Grandpa" will release in India on Diwali.

The family comedy, helmed by Tim Hill, is an adaptation of Robert Kimmel Smith's novel of the same name.

ALSO READ | Robert De Niro, Kevin Costner remember 'The Untouchables' co-star Sean Connery: He was a man's man

Touted as a "rip roaring laugh-athon", the movie follows Ed (De Niro), a widowed elderly who struggles to adjust with the single life.

Hell bent on not staying at an old age facility, Ed moves into his daughter's home and take over his grandson's (Oakes Fegley), room, much to the young kid's chagrin.

This sparks a never ending skirmish between a stubborn old man and a naughty little troublemaker that escalates to ridiculously comic proportions, the official synopsis of the film read.

"The War With Grandpa" also stars Uma Thurman, Jane Seymour and Christopher Walken in pivotal roles.

