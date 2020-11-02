STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Luca Guadagnino game for 'We Are Who We Are' season 2

Set in Italy, the show follows Fraser and Caitlin, a pair of teenagers discovering themselves while living on a military base.

Published: 02nd November 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Luca Guadagnino

Luca Guadagnino made his Cannes Film Festival debut this year with the short film, 'The Staggering Girl'. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Director Luca Guadagnino says he hopes to explore more complexities of his characters in the second season of "We Are Who We Are" if the makers renew the series.

Guadagnino, known for movies such as "Call Me By Your Name" and "Suspiria", co-created the limited television series along with Paolo Giordano, Francesca Manieri and Sean Conway for HBO and Sky Atlantic.

Guadagnino said he and his co-writers penned the potential season two under the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown as they "didn't want to waste" time.

Guadagnino said he and his co-writers penned the potential season two under the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown as they "didn't want to waste" time.

"Me and my beautiful writers, we already wrote a Bible for the second season. But we have to see. We did it because we were locked down and we didn't want to waste our time."

"In a lockdown, making Zoom calls, we thought about the characters and we came up with something (for Season 2). We'll see," the filmmaker told IndieWire.

The director further said that he is "curious" to know how the show, whose season one finale premieres on Monday, is received.

"You can see that this is a very dear project to me. I feel it as something very close to me, and I'm very happy that I've done it. So if HBO and Sky would be game for making the great cast return to their great characters, I will be there," he added.

The cast includes Chloe Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamon, Spence Moore II, and Scott Mescudi.

TAGS
We Are Who We Are Luca Guadagnino
