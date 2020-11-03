STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harrison Ford remembers his on-screen father Sean Connery

Harrison Ford has paid tribute to late movie icon Sean Connery, who played his father in the all-time blockbuster, Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade.

Published: 03rd November 2020 08:22 PM

Sean Connery played '007' in the first five James Bond films.

Sean Connery played '007' in the first five James Bond films. (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Harrison Ford has paid tribute to late movie icon Sean Connery, who played his father in the all-time blockbuster, Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade.

Connery died on Saturday at the age of 90.

"He was my father not in life but in 'Indy 3'," Ford said in a statement to variety.com.

"You don't know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the side car of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm. God, we had fun -- if he's in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend," he added.

Connery played Ford's father in the 1989 action adventure directed by Steven Spielberg.

Filmmaker George Lucas, who created the "Indiana Jones" franchise, also honoured Connery.

"Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history. His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy's dad. With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I'm thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family," he told variety.com.

Connery is best known for playing James Bond in seven films. He also appeared in films like "Time Bandits", "The Man Who Would Be King" "The Hunt For Red October" and "The Name Of The Rose". Connery's last starring role was in 2003 with "The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen", following which he stepped off the limelight.

