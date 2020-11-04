Kevin Bacon signs action thriller One Way

By Express News Service

Actor Kevin Bacon has been roped in to play one of the leads in Andrew Baird directed action thriller One Way. The film, written by Ben Conway, also stars Australian actor Travis Fimmel and recording artist Machine Gun Kelly (a) Colson Baker. The principal photography on the project is set to begin in February in Los Angeles and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In the film, Bacon will play the role of an estranged father to Baker’s character, who goes on the run with a huge sum of money after a robbery of his former crime boss goes wrong. Surviving a fatal wound, he boards a bus headed into the California desert.

When reached out for help, Bacon’s character betrays him by notifying the crime boss of his location.Palmer, Martin Brennan and Jib Polhemus are producing the movie with Bill Grantham serving as executive producer.