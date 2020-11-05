STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Victoria and David Beckham sign $20 million Netflix contract for show on their lives

The Beckhams are reportedly going to share the exclusive footage for a Netflix show that will focus on the journey and career of football icon David along with his family life with wife Victoria.

Published: 05th November 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 11:00 AM

Victoria Beckham with husband David Beckham. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The 16 million-pound deal, which Victoria and David Beckham have reportedly struck for sharing unseen footage of their family in a new web series, should give Brand Beckham a much-needed boost, the former Spice Girl member hopes.The Beckhams are reportedly going to share the exclusive footage for a Netflix show that will focus on the journey and career of football icon David along with his family life with wife Victoria.

“Victoria was keen for the family to star in their own upmarket reality show, and she thinks this is perfect. However, she doesn’t want her marriage to come under any more scrutiny,” a source said.a“She wants the documentary to show how happy they are, and what a strong relationship they have with each other and their children.

She’s always come across well on TV, as people can see her sense of humour, and she’s hoping this one will do the same, as well as give a much-needed boost to Brand Beckham, after a testing few months in lockdown,” added the source.

The show will have family footage of birthdays and Christmas celebrations and reportedly follow David in his current life with global business ventures and family time.The source said: “This is a real coup for Netflix, and will show a completely different side to David -- one the public very rarely get to see.”It is reported that the series will begin with a football game between David and his father, Ted.

