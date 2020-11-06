STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brie Larson says she felt 'ugly and like an outcast' in past

One of Larson's best-known roles is the titular hero in 'Captain Marvel,' but she also recently revealed that she initially passed on the role.

Published: 06th November 2020 06:56 PM

Brie Larson

Brie Larson in Avengers: Endgame. (Photo: Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Brie Larson recently opened up about how idealistic beauty standards affected her in the past.

According to Fox News, the 31-year-old actor appeared in an interview with W magazine and revealed, "I don't believe that there is a beauty standard. I struggled with feeling ugly and like an outcast for so much of my life. And so I really, really feel for that. It took me a long time to be able to be totally comfortable with myself."

Despite her insecurities, Larson said she was able to find comfort with herself.

"The thing that has brought me solace is knowing that I can be whoever I want to be with myself. What breaks my heart is to think of people in the world who don't feel that they have safety within their own bodies, " she said.

Nowadays, Larson is putting her best foot forward to help out those that don't share the same fortunes.

The 'Room' star said, "That, to me, is my ultimate goal in life: To do whatever it is that I can so people have the freedom to express themselves and be exactly who it is that they want to be -- whatever that is -- knowing that that can also change."

One of Larson's best-known roles is the titular hero in 'Captain Marvel,' but she also recently revealed that she initially passed on the role.

As reported by Fox News, in a YouTube video, the Oscar winner described the audition process she went through and confessed she passed on Marvel Studio's offer multiple times.

Larson said, "Oh, I can't do that. I have too much anxiety. That's too much for me. I don't think I could handle that," in reference to the scope and popularity of the Marvel films.

Larson recalled, "I'm too much of an introvert. That's way too big of a thing for me. It was beyond my comprehension."

When first approached about the character, Larson said she was making 'Kong: Skull Island' with Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson but didn't tell anyone (not even her mom) about the phone call.

After she was done shooting 'Kong,' Larson took a meeting with Marvel and admitted she was "very moved by what they were trying to achieve, with what they were talking about. It felt very progressive."

"I was very surprised by the way that they were talking about feminism and the way they were handling it," she added. "They were like all female writers. Female director. Going to have as many female voices in this as possible."

After meeting with all members of the creative team, Larson signed on and was ready to get to work.

