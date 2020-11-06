CBS All Access cancels Peter Sarsgaard’s Interrogation

By Express News Service

Streaming service CBS All Access has axed Peter Sarsgaard’s crime drama series Interrogation after just one season.

Co-created by Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz, it was based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man was charged and convicted of a murder.

Each episode was structured around an interrogation taken directly from the real police case files, and the episodes were made with the intention of allowing viewers to watch them in any order.