Disney delays Ryan Reynolds-starrer 'Free Guy' and Kenneth Branagh's 'Death on the Nile'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Ryan Reynolds-starrer "Free Guy" and Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile" will no longer be releasing in December this year.

According to Variety, Disney has updated its December calendar and undated the two feature films, which hails from 20th Century Studios.

"Free Guy" was slated to hit the theatres in the US on December 11, while "Death on the Nile" was set to debut a week later on December 18.

The decision comes amidst the continued uncertainty in the US over the opening up of theatres in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Major markets like Los Angeles and New York City have remained closed. According to Comscore, roughly 50 percent of US theatres are open.

"Free Guy", directed by Shawn Levy, follows a bank teller named Guy (Reynolds) who discovers he's a background character in a video game that's on the brink of being shut down forever.

The film also features Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. It was earlier scheduled to release in July this year but was pushed due to pandemic.

"Death on the Nile", based on the 1937 Agatha Christie novel of the same name, is Branagh's follow-up to his 2017 blockbuster "The Murder on the Orient Express", where he played the role of iconic detective Hercule Poirot.

The movies star-studded includes the likes of Ali Fazal, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Russell Brand, and Emma Mackey.