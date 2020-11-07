STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tom Holland shares first look of 'Spider-Man 3,' along with mask message

The movie is slated to be released in December 2021, five months after its initial date, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tom holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man: Far From Home (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: English actor Tom Holland recently gave fans a first look at 'Spider-Man 3.'

On Friday (local time), the 24-year-old British actor took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of himself dressed as the character. The actor was also seen wearing a white face mask.

"Wear a mask, I'm wearing two...," Holland captioned the photograph, reminding fans to wear their PPE amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wear a mask, I’m wearing two...

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on

As reported by Fox News, to the delight of many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, it was announced last year that Spider-Man would not be leaving the MCU anytime soon.

After a public fallout in August 2019, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios found a way to work together, with the studios revealing that they would be teaming up once more to produce the third 'Spider-Man' film starring Holland.

According to Fox News, the disputes over the profit-sharing structure put 'The Spider-Man' series' future in the MCU in doubt, much to the chagrin of many fans who had enjoyed seeing Spider-Man fighting alongside 'The Avengers'.

