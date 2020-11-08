STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From Miley Cyrus to Chrissy Teigen: Hollywood stars celebrate Joe Biden's victory

Jennifer Lawrence tweeted a video of herself running up and down the street in pyjamas while blasting music from a speaker.

Published: 08th November 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Miley Cyrus (L), US President elect Joe Biden (C) and Chrissy Teigen (R)

Miley Cyrus (L), US President elect Joe Biden (C) and Chrissy Teigen (R) (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood celebrities took to social media Saturday (local time) as projections declared Joe Biden as the president-elect of the United States, defeating Donald Trump.

According to Fox News, actors and musicians from every corner of the country reacted online, and a majority came from celebrities who voiced their approval of Biden and Senator Kamala Harris' futures at the White House.

Whether it was food, dancing or bursting into song, there were plenty of celebrations.

Popstar Ariana Grande reacted by taking a joyride through what appeared to be Los Angeles. The 27-year-old songstress showed footage from a car window in which people cheered loudly with their hands in the air. Some stood on cars to scream at the top of their lungs.

Jennifer Lawrence tweeted a video of herself running up and down the street in pajamas while blasting music from a speaker.

"Had no choice but to throw a party for 1," she wrote with the hashtag #comeonbostonletsparty.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated with a dance to an explicit anti-Trump song by rapper YG titled 'FDT'.

An hour later, Teigen wrote: "I am sitting in my bath and drinking chocolate milk. Today is a good day! Today is a good day!"

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian said she was in a "skipping and hair-flipping kind of mood today." Her younger sister supermodel Kendall Jenner showed herself sitting in bed and raising her hands in the air wearing a grey sports bra and no makeup.

American singer Miley Cyrus also shared her excitement with a reference to one of her past hits, 'It's a Party In The USA today!' 

"Thankful for your service. I look forward to living under your leadership for the next four years," she wrote in an Instagram Story, tagging President-elect Biden and future Vice President Harris.

Model Bella Hadid admitted on Instagram that she "can't stop crying."

Sofia Richie also took to Los Angeles streets to express her delight. The model can be heard passionately yelling from a car, showing cheering passersby in an Instagram video. In an additional Instagram Story, she jumps up and down on the street with her friend while donning a face mask.

Actor Venessa Hudgens was seen screaming "Hallelujah," in her Instagram post that read,"OMMMMGGGGGG WE DID ITTTTTTT!!!!!!WHEN BIDEN & KAMALA WINNNNNNNN."

