STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Korean zombie thriller 'Peninsula' to release in India on November 27

The Korean zombie thriller, Peninsula, a sequel to the 2016 hit, Train To Busan, will release on the big screen in India on November 27.

Published: 09th November 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Korean zombie thriller 'Peninsula'

Korean zombie thriller 'Peninsula'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Korean zombie thriller, Peninsula, a sequel to the 2016 hit, Train To Busan, will release on the big screen in India on November 27.

An official Cannes Film Festival 2020 Selection, the film was set to make its world premiere at the festival. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who also directed the prequel, the movie stars Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun.

The sequel is set four years after the virus outbreak in Korea as shown in Train To Busan, and follows a former soldier who is sent along with his team to retrieve a truck full of money from the wastelands of the Korean peninsula, which is now inhabited by zombies.

"I imagined what Korea would look like after the outbreak depicted in 'Train To Busan' and what kind of scenarios would unfold. It is also the culmination of all the anticipation from fans all over the world. I wanted to tell the story of modern people who live in a rational society, and how they react to a new world enveloped in barbarism and contrasted humanism," said the director while talking about creating his own Zombie universe.

The film is being released in India by Zee Studios and Kross Pictures.

"Korean films have a growing fanbase in India and going by the popularity of its predecessor 'Peninsula' promises to top that experience. We are confident that this film will be one of the best theatrical experiences our audiences will have this year," said Shariq Patel from the Zee Studios.

To this, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, CEO of Kross Pictures, added: "We hope the film will be a great cinema experience for Indian audiences coming out of the long lockdown."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peninsula Peninsula Release Date Korean Zombie Film Train To Busan Sequel
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp