STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Tom Parker finds it 'tough' not being hands-on with new baby amidst tumour treatment

The Wanted singer Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey welcomed Bodhi Thomas Paris Parker last month.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Tom Parker with his wife Kelsey

Singer Tom Parker with his wife Kelsey (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: The Wanted singer Tom Parker finds it tough not being able to be properly involved with new son Bodhi as he is focussing on his treatment for brain tumour.

The singer and his wife Kelsey welcomed Bodhi Thomas Paris Parker last month, reports metro.co.uk.

"It's been a whirlwind the last few weeks. It's been hard because I've not been able to be involved as much. But hopefully in a couple of weeks when the treatment's ended I'll be able to be a bit more hands-on, which I'm looking forward to," said Parker.

"It's been tough, not being as involved as I would like," he added.

Kelsey added that he is "around and at home", but explained: "His job at the moment is to go and have his treatment, and some dads have to go back to work straight away anyway."

The couple also have 15-month-old daughter, Aurelia.

Parker has stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive tumour, and is undergoing treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tom Parker Tom Parker Tumour
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp