Justice League director Zack Snyder has plans for a sequel

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Zack Snyder, who is currently working on HBO Max’s new cut of Justice League, has revealed that he already has ideas for Justice League 2.The first Justice League film, which came out in 2017, brought together popular DC superheroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg.However, Snyder had to step away from the 2017 film during mid-production due to a family tragedy. Avengers director Joss Whedon was hired to finish the production, but the film was met with negative reviews after its release.

Dejected fans took up to social media and, petitioned for years to get Zack Snyder’s cut with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. The result of this campaign is the Justice League: Snyder Cut that is scheduled for a 2021 release on HBO Max in four episodes. However, Snyder has already teased his potential plans for a Justice League 2 with Darkseid as the main antagonist.

During a League of Mayhem live stream from The Nerd Queens, Snyder revealed that he has a story for Darkseid that expands beyond Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The director explained that after Ray Porter was asked at a Comic-Con event about returning as Darkseid after Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the two had a conversation about it.

While Darkseid’s role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League isn’t quite clear, Steppenwolf is believed to be the main antagonist, in the film which also has Joker, Lex Luthor, Deathstroke, and Desaad.However, there is no official confirmation from Warner Bros. regarding the sequel and might depend on the reception of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

