The Scorpion King reboot on cards?

By Express News Service

The Scorpion King will be back, but Hollywood action hero Dwayne Johnson has indicated that he will not be reprising the titular character that brought him stardom.The Scorpion King reboot will be produced by Johnson along with Universal Pictures. He will back the project through his Seven Bucks Productions.

“The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I’m honoured and excited to re-imagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation,” Johnson said, according to Variety.

“I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard working actors today,” he added.