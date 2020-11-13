David Fincher signs major four-year deal with Netflix 

By Express News Service

Director David Fincher, known for films like Fight Club and Seven, has signed a four-year deal with the streaming service giant Netflix. In an interview with the French magazine Premiere, the ace director said, “Yes, I have an exclusivity deal with (Netflix) for another four years. And depending on Mank’s reception, I’ll either go see them sheepishly asking them what I can do to redeem myself or take the attitude of the arrogant a******* who’ll require making other films in black and white (laughs).

No, I’m here to deliver them ‘content’ — whatever it means— likely to bring them, spectators, in my small sphere of influence.”With the deal sealed, Fincher joins other directors like Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes who have signed deals with Netflix.

Interestingly, Fincher had already teamed up with Netflix as an executive producer and director for both House of Cards and Mindhunter. Meanwhile, Fincher is awaiting the release of Mank that will center around screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his battles with Orson Welles.