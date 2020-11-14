STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro inspired Nalneesh Neel's award-winning act

Nalneesh Neel says he took inspiration from Hollywood legends Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro for his performance in Bhor.

Published: 14th November 2020 05:30 PM

Bollywood actor Nalneesh Neel

Bollywood actor Nalneesh Neel (Photo | Nalneesh Neel Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Nalneesh Neel says he took inspiration from Hollywood legends Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro for his performance in Bhor, for which he recently received an award in the Best Actor In Negative Role category at the Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival in Boston.

"This is a Diwali gift for me. I received Best Actor in Negative Role at the Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival Boston. This is my first award, so it's a very special one for me," said the actor, who has featured in movies like "Gulabo Sitabo", "Chhichhore" and "Raees".

For "Bhor", directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, Nalneesh worked hard to get into character. He plays a man belonging to the poverty-stricken Musahar community.

"I got inspired from western actors like Marlon Brando in 'The Godfather' and Robert De Niro in 'Taxi Driver' for getting into the character," he said.

"I'm extremely overwhelmed. It feels great when you get honoured on an international platform. The film also received the award for Best Picture on Social Issues at the fest. I want the film to reach each and every audience member so that people learn about the social issue that this film deals with," he added and shared that he wants to continue working in good films and scripts like this.

"Bhor" tells the story of a girl from the Musahar community in Bihar who dreams to pursue her education but pressures to get married come in the way.

