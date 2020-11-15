STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Hasan Minhaj joins 'The Morning Show' Season 2

The development comes three months after Minhaj's Peabody-winning Netflix show "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" was cancelled after six seasons at the streamer.

Published: 15th November 2020 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Popular stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj in an episode of 'Patriot Act'.

Popular stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj in an episode of 'Patriot Act'. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELEs: Popular stand-up comic and TV host Hasan Minhaj is set to star in the second season of the critically-acclaimed series "The Morning Show" in a major recurring role.

The development comes three months after Minhaj's Peabody-winning Netflix show "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" was cancelled after six seasons at the streamer.

The Apple TV Plus show will be his highest-profile acting gig to date and first foray into drama.

He has previously starred in the 2018 black comedy "The Spy Who Dumped Me".

According to Deadline, Minhaj will play Eric, a charismatic, rising star who joins The Morning Show team.

"The Morning Show" explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

It is told through the lens of two complicated women, played by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives.

The series, executive produced by Aniston and Witherspoon, and produced by Media Res, restarted production on its second season last month following a pandemic-related production hiatus.

Minhaj joins returning stars including Aniston, Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry as well as new series regulars Greta Lee and Ruairi O'Connor.

Minhaj, an American of Indian descent, began his comedy career on the late-night talk show, "The Daily Show", and rose to prominence after hosting the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2017 where he roasted the then US President Donald Trump.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hasan Minhaj The Morning Show
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp