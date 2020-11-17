Kevin Dillon to play Jack Warner in Reagan biopic

By Express News Service

Kevin Dillon has been roped in to play Warner Bros Studios founder Jack Warner in Dennis Quaid’s Ronald Reagan biopic.

Sean McNamara is directing Regan and it will be produced by Mark Joseph. Penned by Howard Klausner the production of Reagan was halted for two weeks in late October and early November after crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The filming resumed in Oklahoma on November 5 and will be soon moving to California. Featuring Mena Suvari as Reagan’s first wife Jane Wyman, Robert Davi as Leonid Brezhnev, who ruled the Soviet Union through the 1960s and 1970s, Penelope Ann Miller as actor Nancy Reagan, who was Reagan’s second wife, and Jon Voight, the feature is based on The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism and God and Ronald Reagan: A Spiritual Life, both biographies penned by Conservative author Paul Kengor.