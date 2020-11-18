Michael Bay film 'Songbird' to release as Premium VOD in US

By Express News Service

The COVID-19 inspired thriller produced by Michael Bay, Songbird, will skip theaters and debut on December 11 as a Premium Video-On-Demand release in the US.

The film starring KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Alexandra Daddario, Demi Moore, Peter Stormare, and Paul Walter Hauser, will also head to streaming on a yet-to-be-announced service.

Helmed by Adam Mason, Songbird is set in 2024, during the aftermath of the lockdown, and follows the love story of a motorbike courier named Nico ( KJ Apa) and an artist calling Sara (Sofia Carson).

The movie takes place two years in the future when COVID-23 wreaks havoc on the world by attacking the brain.

KJ Apa is popular for his role as Archie Andrews in the Netflix series Riverdale. Sofia Carson, on the other hand, is widely known for her role as Evie in Disney’s Descendants and is also popular for starring in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Along with Bay, Adam Goodman, Invisible Narratives, Catchlight Films are also producing the film.