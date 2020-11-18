Nick Jonas returns to 'The Voice' Season 20 as coach, says 'Ready to win this thing'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Musical show 'The Voice' on Tuesday (local time) announced the comeback of Nick Jonas as a coach to Season 20, next year.

According to The People, the 28-year-old singer will be replacing Gwen Stefani as the fourth coach of 'The Voice' Season 20 and will judge the show with John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

Disclosing the news, the official page of the singing show, shared a rib-tickling teaser clip on the social media pages. They wrote, "Nick is back!" with red alert emoticons and pinned the tweet to the top.

The same post was re-shared by Nick with a caption reflecting his self-confidence to win the show this year. He wrote, "Warriors never sleep. I'm back and ready to win this thing," he captioned the post. "See you next season on @nbcthevoice!!"

In the clip, Blake and fellow coaches came across Jonas in a funny, meditative position while wondering who might join them in Season 20.

"I've been living and breathing The Voice since season 18, I've honed in my skills," says Nick in the clip, "Little do these coaches know, I've grown stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master."

"It's Nick Jonas! He's back. What are you doing buddy? Taking a nap?" Shelton roasts the new judge, to which Jonas replies, "Warriors never sleep".

During his first season on the show, Jonas took Thunderstorm Artis to the grand finale, where he finished in third place behind Toneisha Harris and eventual winner Todd Tilghman.