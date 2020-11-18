STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Batman' HBO Max spin-off loses showrunner Terence Winter

Winter's vision for the drama did not match what Reeves and other producers had in mind for the series and now a search is underway for a new showrunner for the untitled drama.

Published: 18th November 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Batman signal

Batman signal (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Boardwalk Empire" creator Terence Winter has exited filmmaker Matt Reeves and HBO Max's spin-off of the upcoming "The Batman" movie.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that creative difference led to Winter's departure from the project.

He was to serve as showrunner and writer on the series.

Winter's vision for the drama did not match what Reeves and other producers had in mind for the series and now a search is underway for a new showrunner for the untitled drama.

The show, focusing on the Gotham City Police Department, was officially ordered by streamer HBO Max in July this year.

It will operate in the same story universe as Robert Pattinson-led "The Batman", which also features Jeffrey Wright in the role of police commissioner James Gordon.

The story will be an "examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City" and work to launch "a new Batman universe across multiple platforms" of WarnerMedia.

It is unclear whether Wright and Pattinson would feature in the show.

Winter, meanwhile, is working on the anthology series "Dial M for Murder" with MGM/UA Television.

Starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander in the lead, the limited series is based on the 1952 play of the same name by Frederick Knott, which was also adapted into the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock movie.

