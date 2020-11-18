'The Good Doctor' actor Richard Schiff tests positive for coronavirus

By Express News Service

Richard Schiff, known for The Good Doctor, tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. He shared the news on social media on November 3.

Now, the actor has again taken to Twitter to say that he is “showing some improvement every day”.

Richard’s wife Sheila Kelley has also tested positive for the virus. While she is at home and taking the necessary treatment, Richard is still in the hospital.

He wrote, “Covid update. Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me. I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day.

Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all.”Despite his absence, The West Wing actor shooting is going on in Vancouver. The makers have planned the schedule accordingly to make up for his absence.

Meanwhile, Richard’s wife Kelley wrote on Instagram, “The last 72 hours have been tough. LOML @therichardschiff is now in the hospital on oxygen and remdesivir. Thank you all for the prayers and love. We feel them. He’s doing better. Getting stronger.”