Zachary Levi to headline Lionsgate's 'The Unbreakable Boy'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi will be playing the lead role in Lionsgate's upcoming family drama "The Unbreakable Boy".

Jon Gunn, known for making faith-based feature "Do You Believe?", will helm the film from his own screenplay, reported Variety.

The movie is based on the book of the same name by Scott M LeRette with Susy Flory.

The story follows Austin, a kid born with a rare brittle-bone disease and autism.

But what makes Austin unique is his joyous, funny, life-affirming worldview that transforms and unites everyone around him  especially his dad, Scott (Levi), who changes his life as he comes to see Austin not as the symbol of something broken, but the triumph of an indestructible spirit.

Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin and Kevin Downes will produce through their Kingdom Story Company banner.

Levi, known for starring in Warner Bros blockbuster "Shazam!", "Tangled" and TV series "Chuck", will shoot the movie before he starts working on next Lionsgate project, "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story".