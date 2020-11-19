Quentin Tarantino to write 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' novel version

By Express News Service

Quentin Tarantino has announced that he would write a novel based on his Oscar-nominated screenplay, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019).

The book will delve into a different moment of history than what was depicted in the film, and provide an alternative story. The director previously did the same while releasing the screenplay book of his 2009 World War II film, Inglorious Basterds.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood follows TV actor Rick Dalton (played by Leonardo Decaprio) alongside his best friend and stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), who try to remain relevant in the harsh film industry. Their paths get intertwined with Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and other historical figures from the period like Charles Manson (Damon Herriman)

Notably, the film received 10 Oscar nominations and won Brad Pitt the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Screenrant reported that Tarantino would adapt his Oscar-nominated screenplay into a book which will expand upon Cliff and Rick’s stories and includes additional scenes not featured in the three-hour movie.