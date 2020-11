By Express News Service

M Night Shyamalan has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Old. The Unbreakable director announced the same with a tweet.

“Wrapped production on Old, the movie It was an incredible experience. Beyond grateful to the people of the Dominican Republic who were so caring & welcoming.

It is one of the most beautiful countries filled with the sweetest people. Thinking of you as I head back to Philly,” he wrote.