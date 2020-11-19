WATCH | Tom and Jerry trailer out: The beloved cat and mouse are back, but now in live-action film

By Express News Service

Warner Bros earlier announced that they are making a live-action Tom and Jerry movie, which will release in 2021. Now, a trailer of the film is out, which has brought back the beloved cartoon characters.

Tom And Jerry film will have the titular characters as cartoonanimation placed in a live-action setting. Directed by Tim Story, the filmstars Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney, Jordan Bolgerand Pallavi Sharda and is being developed by Warner Bros.

Animation Group.The new film sees Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse getting kickedout of their home and relocating to a fancy New York hotel where a scrappyemployee named Kayla (Moretz) will lose her job if she can’t evict Jerry beforea high-class wedding at the hotel.

Her solution? Hiring Tom to get rid of themouse.Tom and Jerry began life as a series of long-running shorts created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera in 1940, which turned out to be one of the most popular cartoon series around the world.

