HBO Max releases fresh Prince of Bel-Air special earlier than expected

By Express News Service

HBO Max releases the much-anticipated reunion special of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air earlier than expected.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which first aired on NBC in 1990, catapulted Will Smith to stardom. Smith was only known as a rapper then.

The show starred Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, Janet Hubert, and the late James Avery.

Twenty-four years later, HBO Max had recently announced that the show will return for a reunion special. However, the show dropped earlier than expected.

Will Smith had posted on social media announcing that he had asked the streaming service to release it earlier, and “to give the people what they want”. Smith also attached a short teaser along with the post. The special is now streaming on HBO Max.