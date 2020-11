By Express News Service

Hulu’s original series Woke has been renewed for a season two. Woke tells the semi-autobiographical story of Keith “Keef” Knight, a Black cartoonist from San Francisco,

Who gets racially profiled by a policeman for ‘fitting a description’, after which Keef begins to see inanimate objects come to life and chat with him.

The show features Lamorne Morris, Blake Anderson, and T. Murph, along with voice actors such as Nicole Byer and Cedric the Entertainer.